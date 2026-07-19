“The rich rules over the poor, and the borrower is the slave of the lender.” (Proverbs 22:7)

In assembling this newsletter, I am constantly searching for new sources of useful information that publish shareable links. (One of the great difficulties I have these days is that, due websites protecting themselves from DDOS attacks and the predations of AI companies, many websites can no longer be used as news sources for The Collapse Chronicle because they have employed security features that prohibit sharing links.) So I was surprised to discover this site, Finance First.

Finance is not typically my long suit. Even though I publish business-related articles in each edition of the Chronicle, they generally focus on how various aspects of economic policy affect us directly and/or contribute to economic collapse. So I examined this site with interest, particularly because they publish research reports. This one is about the state of US household debt in 2026, and it is an eye-opener.

The top-line finding is that household debt totaled nearly $19 trillion in Q1 2026, up $18 billion from the previous quarter (Q4 2025) and $591 billion from a year earlier. We added $740 billion in debt in a single year (2025). For context, that’s the entire GDP of the Netherlands... in one year. The $18.8 trillion is a new record.

Credit card balances remain $70 billion higher than last year. And while you’re grabbing your wallet, note that 4.8% of total debt is in some stage of delinquency. When we stripped American democracy of manufacturing jobs and exported them to the Pacific Rim, leaving American labor to compete at world labor prices, and replaced that economic engine with consumer spending, we made a pivot in the road that is now rising up to bite us in the ass.

Mortgage debt is $13 trillion. You won’t be surprised to learn that it accounts for over 70% of total household debt. The household debt service ratio, or required debt payments as a share of disposable income, is at 11.16%. That speaks directly to how much disposable income people have and suggests that the great consumer-spending Renaissance to rescue the economy may well be near its tap-out.

This report has some really interesting charts that are, in themselves, instructive, even though I’m the kind of person whose eyes tend to roll back, unseen, into my head when confronted with large columns of numbers. An interesting note is contained in the section, “Household debt in context: income and population.“ When you divide the nearly $19 trillion in household debt by the Census Bureau’s estimate of 134,790,000 households, it produces a debt of approximately $139,432 per household. When you remember that this includes mortgage payments and mortgage debt, that does not seem entirely unreasonable. That doesn’t mean it’s not shocking.

It’s important to remember that mortgages remain the dominant category of debt, with over $13 trillion, or 70.2% of household debt. And mortgages are secured by a real asset. So is the burden manageable? That depends on how much trouble people have in paying their bills. In considering whether the nearly $19 trillion of debt reaches the level of crisis, we have to recall that nearly 5% of outstanding debt is in some stage of delinquency. Student loan balances 90 or more days delinquent crossed 10%, and many credit cards are in serious delinquency; per the report, the likely answer is that, like collapse, the debt crisis is unevenly distributed.

We carry $1.28 trillion in credit card debt. The average person actively carrying a balance owes $7,886. Here’s the gut punch: 74% of that new credit card debt isn’t from daily specialty coffees, impulse online purchases, or luxury premium items. It’s emergencies (41%) and literally just buying groceries and paying bills (33%). Plus 9.6% of student loan borrowers are 90+ days delinquent

High-income people borrow for mortgages and for appreciating assets: another vacation lodge, a yacht, a business, artwork, or other assets that appreciate. Low-income people are borrowing on credit cards at 20%+ APR to buy food. So the rich get richer (leveraged on an asset), and the poor pay 20% interest to eat, to piss their money away on groceries and rent. In the same economy. At the same time.

They call this a “K-shaped economy,” a phrase which would ordinarily make my eyes glaze over and roll back.

To this add a “housing trap:” millions of homeowners locked into 2.5-4% mortgages in 2020-2022, while current rates are ~6.7%. So they literally cannot afford to move, financially frozen in place. This suppresses housing supply, which keeps prices high, which keeps new buyers priced out, which means more people renting longer, which means... more credit card debt for essentials. It’s a depraved loop.

Do yourself a favor and check out this report, and others here.

I am fortunate to have a friend of over 70 years standing. We met in third grade in 1957. We were talking this week about everything and nothing, in the manner that old men do, and I reminded him that I had been taking the second-best piece of advice he ever gave me. The best piece of advice, given over 30 years ago, was that if I had an employer match for my 401(k) and didn’t have it maxed out, I should do so sooner rather than later and keep it there. The second, more recent, was that when faced with an overwhelming project, just give it 15 minutes a day. I have been taking that advice with good effect.

Not original: “The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step” was written centuries ago in the Tao Te Ching, attributed to Lao Tsu, and later adapted by contemporary self-help writers. But that does not make it any less true.

I have been taking on a household challenge. After we had completed several painting projects, a room that functioned as my office became a repository for furniture and other assorted flotsam and jetsam moved from other places. I have avoided confronting the seemingly overwhelming task of mucking out a room that used to be my office and restoring it to its former pristine glory. It is overwhelming. So I have been trying to devote at least 15 minutes a day to the task; it seems to be working.

With that in mind, consider a recent article in the “On Survival” Substack: The Weekend Emergency Preparedness Challenge: One Small Task Every Saturday.

When you consider “prepping,” it can seem overwhelming, so most people never start because they think it’s an all-or-nothing project. And in truth, it can be expensive: freeze-dried food, generators, solar systems, bug-out bags, shelves full of supplies… And where to store it all? Perhaps those are the wrong questions. Rather than ask, “How do I prepare for everything?“ We ought to ask, “What’s one thing I can do this Saturday?”

The writer even provides a 52-week step-by-step weekend preparedness challenge, with one simple project for every weekend of the year. If “what should I do” is lurking in the recesses of your subconscious, you might consider this article. Don’t get overwhelmed; get started.