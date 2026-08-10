The Collapse Chronicle August 10
The End of Earth’s Exploitation, Climate Change Biggest Crisis Since WW2, A Deep Time Perspective on Climate Change, Could Four Billion People Die at 3°C? How Extreme Heat Will Eventually Make Much of the Earth Completely Unlivable, 22,000 People Fee as BC Declares Emergency… in The Collapse Chronicle!
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The problem with the “4 Billion Die at 3C” headline is that the people don’t suddenly die when that “milestone” is reached.
The March to 4 Billion has already begun. The heat-related deaths around the world, and lives lost in floods and storms, are the bottom of the “S-curve” that is poised to accelerate starting later this year and next, with widespread famine added to the list.