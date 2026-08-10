The Collapse Chronicle

The Collapse Chronicle

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Doug
6h

The problem with the “4 Billion Die at 3C” headline is that the people don’t suddenly die when that “milestone” is reached.

The March to 4 Billion has already begun. The heat-related deaths around the world, and lives lost in floods and storms, are the bottom of the “S-curve” that is poised to accelerate starting later this year and next, with widespread famine added to the list.

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