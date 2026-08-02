The Collapse Chronicle August 2
How to Collapse: Despair in Terminal Decline, Sea Surface Temps Globally at Record Warm Levels, No Oil, No Food, $80 Crude, $170 Reality, Peak Oil and the Architecture of Collapse, The Data Center Water Secret, Climate Crisis Supercharging Europe’s Wildfire Weather… in The Collapse Chronicle!
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These days, having grown older, I now wonder which will collapse first: my own health, or the planet's .