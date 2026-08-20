Long Emergency: Unmaking Modern Life, Hothouse Earth: Sooner Than You Think, We Built a World for a Planet That No Longer Exists, We Can’t Keep Ignoring Our Water Crisis, Atomic Wildfires, Not Enough Firefighters, The Coming Bloodshed, End of the American Middle East… in The Collapse Chronicle!
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Great collection of articles, all trying to grasp how we got to where we are and how to stop before a complete crash.
All Governments need simple impeachment laws governing lying. One lie a warning. Two lies impeachment. Three lies jail. Carney and Trump would be locked up.