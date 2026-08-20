The Collapse Chronicle

The Collapse Chronicle

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Mark Roberts's avatar
Mark Roberts
7h

Great collection of articles, all trying to grasp how we got to where we are and how to stop before a complete crash.

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Jorma Jyrkkanen BSc PDP's avatar
Jorma Jyrkkanen BSc PDP
19h

All Governments need simple impeachment laws governing lying. One lie a warning. Two lies impeachment. Three lies jail. Carney and Trump would be locked up.

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