The Collapse Chronicle

The Collapse Chronicle

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Jackson Damian's avatar
Jackson Damian
2h

I’m surprised it’s only a day! Incredibly well-earned. Hope you get some rest.

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Andy's avatar
Andy
2h

Appreciate your work bery much.

Be sure to take a break every now and then, collapse will (unfortunately) still be with us for some time.

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