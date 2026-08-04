The Collapse Chronicle August 4
Hello friends…. I have decided that it has all caught up with me and I need to take a deep breath and a day off from posting, in that order. I expect to be back in a day or so. Thanks to you all for being here.
Hello friends…. I have decided that it has all caught up with me and I need to take a deep breath and a day off from posting, in that order. I expect to be back in a day or so. Thanks to you all for being here.
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I’m surprised it’s only a day! Incredibly well-earned. Hope you get some rest.
Appreciate your work bery much.
Be sure to take a break every now and then, collapse will (unfortunately) still be with us for some time.