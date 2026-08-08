The Collapse Chronicle

The Collapse Chronicle

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
3h

Great edition, thank you! That's an excellent post re "Gargantuan Lie" by Adam McKay. A particularly disgusting meme is supposedly smart people claiming that we have a "remaining carbon budget" or that burning "renewables" somehow mitigates CO2 release. No and no!

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