The Collapse Chronicle August 8
The Gargantuan Lie That is Collapsing The World’s Climate, An Unexpected Message from the Edge of Collapse, The Cost of Endless Crisis, The Massacres are Coming, The Perfect Crime That Built Modern Life, Heat: The Master Variable, Civilizations Fall When This Mechanism Activates… in The Collapse Chronicle!
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Great edition, thank you! That's an excellent post re "Gargantuan Lie" by Adam McKay. A particularly disgusting meme is supposedly smart people claiming that we have a "remaining carbon budget" or that burning "renewables" somehow mitigates CO2 release. No and no!