The Collapse Chronicle July 2
What two continents’ heat waves tell us about the climate crisis, Ocean surface temperatures hit record high, How to stay cool without A/C, Bunkers full of billionaires: what could go wrong? The polygamous town facing genetic disaster, The humbling of the once almighty dollar… in The Collapse Chronicle!
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Journalism is still not telling the climate crisis story. Both the NBC piece and the Guardian piece associate higher sea surface temperatures with GHG emissions (good) but stop the implications at “new daily records” being broken. BAD.
The risk probabilities continue to increase in the domains of crop failures and famine, widespread severe drought, wildfires, and death due to extreme heat. That is what “the public” needs to hear.