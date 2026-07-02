The Collapse Chronicle

The Collapse Chronicle

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Doug
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Journalism is still not telling the climate crisis story. Both the NBC piece and the Guardian piece associate higher sea surface temperatures with GHG emissions (good) but stop the implications at “new daily records” being broken. BAD.

The risk probabilities continue to increase in the domains of crop failures and famine, widespread severe drought, wildfires, and death due to extreme heat. That is what “the public” needs to hear.

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