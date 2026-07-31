The Collapse Chronicle July 2026
Oceans Full of Heat, and It’s Coming Ashore, Climate Scientists Aghast at How Bad Things Are Getting, What The World Looks Like at 3C of Global Warming, The Strongest El Niño in History Is Coming. Get Ready, Why We’re Blind to Civilizational Collapse, Glaciers on Retreat in a Warming World… in The Collapse Chronicle!
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"Oceans full of heat." This phrase is a word salad — it means nothing.
Ocean temperatures do appear to be rising, but very slowly, and the details are far less certain than headlines suggest. The first systematic, global measurement of ocean temperature only began around 2000, with the Argo programme. Yet Argo was designed primarily to track ocean variability, not century-scale trends: the array reached its full complement of 3,000 floats only in November 2007, and today its roughly 4,000 floats still leave vast regions unsampled — the polar seas beneath the ice, coastal waters, and much of the Southern Ocean. Standard floats profile only the upper 2,000 metres, roughly the top half of the ocean by volume; the deep ocean below remains largely unmeasured, covered only by a few hundred experimental Deep Argo floats.
Before Argo, the situation was far worse. Subsurface temperatures came mostly from expendable bathythermographs (XBTs) dropped from commercial and research ships along fixed routes — instruments later found to suffer from depth and temperature biases that contaminated heat-content estimates. And for the surface itself, as late as the end of the 1970s, nearly half of all sea surface temperature readings were still obtained by hauling a bucket of seawater over the side of a ship, a method prone to +/-2C error.
The situation is far less dramatic than the alarmists want to stress.