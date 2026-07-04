The Collapse Chronicle

The Collapse Chronicle

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Geoffrey Deihl's avatar
Geoffrey Deihl
5h

The Great American State-Run Circus. Bread while you can still afford it, before wheat harvests collapse sufficiently.

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Keith Hayes's avatar
Keith Hayes
1hEdited

"many of us have little to no enthusiasm for holiday celebrations of any sort" You got that right. America is not about the people in it. Perhaps it never was, but for a while we were happily deceived.

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