Today’s edition deviates from its format to cover the semiquincentennial anniversary of the United States, as observed. This year, many of us have little to no enthusiasm for holiday celebrations of any sort, as the rapidly senescent and fading criminal-in-chief has decided to make the celebration a reflection of his own inferred glory.

Plenty of writers have observed that the “Great American State Fair” is almost perfect as a metaphor for this regime, especially when coupled with the reflecting pool: abundant opportunity for grift and kickbacks, plus cheating on the deliverables. Both feature huge expanses of green. Although Dave Pell reminds us that “Even Narcissus himself didn’t fuck up the reflecting pool.” Although it did help end his career.

Perhaps the best way to enjoy this holiday is to see our country is vicariously through the eyes of the visitors here for the World Cup, as reflected on numerous YouTube videos. Even encountered staples of American culture, including Costco, Walmart, Big Gulps, a variety of fried foods, and servings as large as a human head. These generally occasion squeals of delight. And the Scots have distinguished themselves with their comedic chants and ability to drink Boston dry. Impressive. And now these folks are moving throughout the country to behold the purple mountain majesty of song and ballad. It’s an opportunity to appreciate what’s in front of us for as long as we have it. And to be reminded of the fact that after you get the politicians out of the way, the American people remain a fundamentally decent and hospitable group, welcoming to foreigners and largely eager to make visitors feel welcome. This remains good to know.

Wherever you are and whoever you’re with, may you have a happy and relaxing Fourth of July.

The Spirit of 2026, Two Hundred and Fifty, Happy Fucking Birthday, Can the Constitution Survive Another 250 Years? The Great American State Fair Is a Great Trumpian Disaster, The Secret Slave Massacres That Started America, What This Fourth of July Is Really About, The Fourth of Lies… in The Collapse Chronicle!

Today's edition

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