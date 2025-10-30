The Collapse Chronicle October 30
How Bad Will It Get? Is Humanity on A Self Terminating Path? Exit Routes & Safe Havens — When Staying Isn’t Safe, Lobsters are Moving North, Diminishing Returns of ‘Victory’: Empire in the Age of Climate Tipping Points, AI Is Pushing Climate Goals Out of Reach, Food Lines Growing… in The Collapse Chronicle!
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Erik Michaels mentions a few posts to add, regarding phytoplankton which has decreased 2% a year since 1950, and what is left is actually absorbing the nano-plastics and micro-fibres we dump in the ocean.
https://problemspredicamentsandtechnology.blogspot.com/2025/10/are-we-running-out-of-road.html
eg
https://phys.org/news/2025-06-decades-phytoplankton-populations-year.html
offshore wind turbines killing phytoplankton, and:
"Kelly at Ocean Integrity agrees and calls for an end to plastic bottles and food containers. “They should be outlawed,” he says. Kelly cites the wearing down of automobile tires as a major contributor to ocean microplastics, and he raises an issue not often in the news but supported by science. “People don’t want to talk about it, but these chemicals are feminizing our boys,” he says, noting that the endocrine disruptors Mollo mentions, particularly phthalates used to soften plastic, mimic estrogen, leading to earlier puberty in girls and more feminine traits in boys. "
https://www.nationalfisherman.com/plankton-decline-poses-threat-to-marine-ecosystems
NB phytoplankton accounts for over 50% of our oxygen.
Phytoplankton is perhaps the unseen doom of mankind. Most collapse scenarios look at economic implosion, wild mega storms, Mad Max internal conflict, crop failures. But maybe all that eventually happens is that we just stop being able to breathe as we eat our last plastic meal.