The Collapse Chronicle

The Collapse Chronicle

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Jessica Rath's avatar
Jessica Rath
4h

May I add Ben Green's Substack "The Book of the Barracks", https://thebarracks.substack.com/. He started in 2021 to share his 10 year plan to build a post-climate change, self-sufficient, vegan community, and hasn't missed a week yet, as far as I can tell. He bought some army barracks and the land in between in former East Germany, growing all of his food and that for three rescued pigs, adding greenhouses, fruit trees, growing grains, beans, potatoes, tons of vegetables, and sharing how to do it. He's the most impressive post-collaps survivor I know.

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Mark Roberts's avatar
Mark Roberts
4h

Nice piece! climate change is real and is here. It is impacting crops and hunger around the world. 2 BILLION people are food insecure. Climate change creeps in and impacts food production through dozens of mechanisms. https://markroberts995.substack.com/p/fields-of-ash?r=1mi3pt&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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