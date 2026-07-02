The Collapse Chronicle

The Collapse Chronicle

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June 2026

The Collapse Chronicle June 2026
The last stable glaciers starting to collapse, Record winter heat in Antarctica worrying scientists, AMOC collapse could change Europe’s climate 10x…
  The Collapse Chronicle
A Midyear Note
“Verba volant, scripta manent.”
  The Collapse Chronicle
The Collapse Chronicle June 28
7 Sobering Charts Show Immediate Climate F@#kery, The Kitchen’s on Fire, How to Survive The Hottest Summers in Human History, The Big Picture, There…
  The Collapse Chronicle
The Collapse Chronicle June 26
The Madness of King Oil, How the Fossil Fuel Industry Captured Climate Research, Extreme Heat Grips Europe, Why Europe is the Fastest-Warming Continent…
  The Collapse Chronicle
The Collapse Chronicle June 24
The Silence on Climate Change Is Totally Unacceptable, From Environment to Wallet: The New Climate Reality, From Doomers to Doers: A Path Through This…
  The Collapse Chronicle
The Collapse Chronicle June 22
Heat, wind and drought spark wildfires in US West, Siberia on fire, Ocean acidification threatens world food supply, The hunger gap is coming, The…
  The Collapse Chronicle
The Collapse Chronicle June 20
Parasite class prepping for a future they helped create.
  The Collapse Chronicle
The Collapse Chronicle June 18
Scientists concerned as Himalayas show signs of climate breakdown, Arizona faces 77% cut in Colorado River water amid stalled talks, Climate collapse in…
  The Collapse Chronicle
The Collapse Chronicle June 16
AMOC collapse could change Europe’s climate 10x faster than expected, UN: Severe global food crisis coming, Mainstream climate models underestimate…
  The Collapse Chronicle
The Collapse Chronicle June 14
Record winter heat in Antarctica is worrying scientists, Earth’s permafrost could soon release hidden ‘deep carbon,’ supercharging warming, Antarctica’s…
  The Collapse Chronicle
The Collapse Chronicle June 12
The Famine Has Been Canceled.
  The Collapse Chronicle
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