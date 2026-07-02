The Collapse Chronicle
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The Collapse Chronicle July 2
What two continents’ heat waves tell us about the climate crisis, Ocean surface temperatures hit record high, How to stay cool without A/C, Bunkers full…
Jul 2
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June 2026
The Collapse Chronicle June 2026
The last stable glaciers starting to collapse, Record winter heat in Antarctica worrying scientists, AMOC collapse could change Europe’s climate 10x…
Jun 30
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A Midyear Note
“Verba volant, scripta manent.”
Jun 29
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The Collapse Chronicle June 28
7 Sobering Charts Show Immediate Climate F@#kery, The Kitchen’s on Fire, How to Survive The Hottest Summers in Human History, The Big Picture, There…
Jun 28
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The Collapse Chronicle June 26
The Madness of King Oil, How the Fossil Fuel Industry Captured Climate Research, Extreme Heat Grips Europe, Why Europe is the Fastest-Warming Continent…
Jun 26
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The Collapse Chronicle June 24
The Silence on Climate Change Is Totally Unacceptable, From Environment to Wallet: The New Climate Reality, From Doomers to Doers: A Path Through This…
Jun 24
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The Collapse Chronicle June 22
Heat, wind and drought spark wildfires in US West, Siberia on fire, Ocean acidification threatens world food supply, The hunger gap is coming, The…
Jun 22
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The Collapse Chronicle June 20
Parasite class prepping for a future they helped create.
Jun 20
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The Collapse Chronicle June 18
Scientists concerned as Himalayas show signs of climate breakdown, Arizona faces 77% cut in Colorado River water amid stalled talks, Climate collapse in…
Jun 18
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The Collapse Chronicle June 16
AMOC collapse could change Europe’s climate 10x faster than expected, UN: Severe global food crisis coming, Mainstream climate models underestimate…
Jun 16
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The Collapse Chronicle June 14
Record winter heat in Antarctica is worrying scientists, Earth’s permafrost could soon release hidden ‘deep carbon,’ supercharging warming, Antarctica’s…
Jun 14
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The Collapse Chronicle June 12
The Famine Has Been Canceled.
Jun 12
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